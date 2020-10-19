iPhone 12 Will Support 5G in Dual SIM Mode with a Future Software Update

Many people were disappointed that the new iPhone 12 does not offer 5G in dual mode. iPhone XS and more recent models feature dual SIM mode that includes an eSIM supporting multiple carriers. Users were able to switch between both the SIM card. A new document has revealed that iPhone 12 models will extend support for 5G Dual SIM starting later this year.

A Redditor had shared internal training documents meant for Apple employees. It mentions that Dual SIM 5G will not be available on iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. Below is an excerpt from the document.

“Does 5G work with Dual SIM?” When using two lines in Dual SIM mode, 5G data isn’t supported on either line and will fall back to 4G LTE. If customers are using eSIM only and are on a 5G supported carrier and service plan, they’ll have 5G access.”

Internal documents obtained by MacRumors, however, reveal Apple is planning to add 5G dual SIM support with the help of a software update later this year. Until then users need to eject their physical SIM to access 5G on the eSIM. iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro users can access 5G on International roaming. All they need to do is purchase a local SIM card or activate eSIM. The iPhone will automatically switch to 5G on supported carriers.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro preorders begun last week. The orders have already started shipping to customers. In the meantime, the delivery date extends to November if you order now. Preorders for iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max starts on November 6th.