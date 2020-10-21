Video: iPhone 12 Teardown Reveals 2,815mAh Battery, Smaller Taptic Engine, More

The iPhone 12 series smartphones made their debut on 13th October. While the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max will start shipping from 6th November, the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro will start shipping from 23rd October. While there are still two days left for the shipping to start, a teardown video of the iPhone 12 has popped up on the internet.

The teardown video of the iPhone 12 that was made by Century Weifang Technology was posted online by a popular Twitter account that goes by @duanrui1205. This teardown video is a short one and it just gives us an overview of the internals of the iPhone 12 rather than explaining each part in depth. It also compares the components of the iPhone 12 with that of the iPhone 11.

According to the video, you need to remove a couple of screws and use a suction cup to separate the back panel from the device. On the inside, you’ll find a 2815mAh battery, confirming earlier reports about the battery capacity. In comparison, the iPhone 11 has a larger, 3110mAh battery. Speaking of battery, you can see that the back panel houses components for the MagSafe charging technology. The video shows that the Taptic Engine of the iPhone 12 is much smaller than the one in the iPhone 11. What we can also see in the video is that the display of the iPhone 12 is significantly thinner compared to that of iPhone 11, courtesy of the OLED tech.

While the video shows many other components of the device, there isn’t anything noticeable we could spot. Hopefully, a more detailed teardown of the iPhone 12 from iFixit should be available over the weekend. Did you spot anything new in the internals of the iPhone 12? Do let us know in the comments section below.