Product(RED) iPhone 12 Unboxing Photos

The iPhone 12 is a notable upgrade over the iPhone 11 from last year. It features a bigger 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, A14 Bionic chipset, an improved dual-camera system, a thinner and lighter design, and much more. We have just got our hands on the iPhone 12 in Product(RED) and you can check out its unboxing photos below.

Right off the bat, the first thing that you are going to notice about the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro is just how slim the box is. The difference really is big and one that you will notice even if you are coming from an older iPhone.

The Product(RED) color looks very striking on the iPhone 12 and I like the squarish edges as it gives the device an overall sleeker look and feel.

The USB-C to Lightning cable that Apple is bundling with the iPhone 12 series. I wish the company just gave up on Lightning and switched to USB-C entirely.

The rear panel design might look the same as iPhone 11 from last year but it is actually a bit different in real-life.

You can check out some more unboxing photos of the Product(RED) iPhone 12 below.





If you have gotten the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro today, do share some unboxing photos with our readers in the comments section below.