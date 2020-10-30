Get the Apple Watch Series 6 for $25 If You Have This Life Insurer

Insurance Companies incentivize users with Apple Watch, considering they exercise regularly. John Hancock has been offering Apple Watch for its customers, and this time around, they are offering Apple Watch 6 or Apple Watch SE.

The John Hancock program has been offering the latest Apple Watch for its users for three years. The program requires customers to fulfill certain conditions to qualify for free Apple Watch. All they have to do is exercise regularly and pay an upfront $25. The offer is valid, considering the user keeps exercising for the next two years. The remaining balance can be paid throughout the next two years. However, if you exercise enough, then the payments will get reduced to $0.

While John Hancock Vitality offers something for everyone, it can be especially impactful and beneficial for people in higher-risk health categories or those who are concerned about their personal health — something that is top of mind for many right now,” said Brooks Tingle, president and CEO of John Hancock Insurance.

John Hancock is a firm believer in motivating users to exercise with its vitality program. According to a report, those who wore an Apple Watch and took part in Vitality Active Rewards registered a 34 percent increase in physical activity as opposed to those without an Apple Watch.

The latest Apple Watch Series 6 comes with a Blood Oxygen app, ECG app, and always-on display. Even the lower-priced Apple Watch SE alerts users if their heart rate is abnormal or if they have irregular heart rhythm. Furthermore, Apple Watch offers handwashing detection to promote better hygiene. John Hancock has made it compulsory for life insurers to use Apple Watch.