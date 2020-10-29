Keep Your Personal Phone Number Private With This Highly-rated App

Looking to keep a low profile? Since we’re all attached to our smartphones, this can seem impossible. But Hushed provides some hope, transforming you into a secret agent who is able to hide your real phone number thanks to their secure app. A lifetime subscription to the Hushed Private Phone Line is available now in the iPhone Hacks Deal Hub for just $19.99, 86% off the usual price of $150.

Have to make a work call, but don’t want the contact to have your number? Hushed is the perfect solution for all those times you’d rather stay safe and incognito, and with 4.6 out of 5 stars on the app store you can rest assured that this app is dependable and loved by users. Just use the secure app and you’ll have a second phone number you can easily use — and you even get to choose the area code! You can also have a separate voicemail for the number and use Wi-Fi or data to talk without incurring expensive service charges. Stay anonymous, while communicating on your own terms.

Let Hushed Private Phone Line help keep your personal number private. It’s available now in the iPhone Hacks Deals Hub for just $19.99 today.