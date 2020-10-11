Kuo: 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Will Be the Most Popular iPhone 12 Model

Ahead of the iPhone 12 launch event this week, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has issued a new report stating that the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 is going to be the most in-demand of all the four models.

The analyst believes that the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 Mini, 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max are being allocated 20% of the total shipments each, with the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 making up for the bulk of the shipment at 40%. The claims made by the analyst are interesting as he suggests the cheapest iPhone 12, the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini, will not be the most popular model in spite of the weaker economic conditions this year. He believes the iPhone 12 mini is going to be a bit too small for most people which is why they will be more inclined to buy the 6.1-inch iPhone 12.

In a way, this would get a lot of consumers to spend more money as the iPhone 12 is the successor to the iPhone 11 which starts at $699. However, the iPhone 12 is rumored to start at $799 making it $100 more expensive. Contrary to other reports, Kuo also says that 5G is not going to get a lot of consumers to upgrade to the new iPhones. Instead, it will be the price that will be the deciding factor for many. He also believes that demand for the iPhone 12 lineup is going to be lower than iPhone 11 from last year, though this will have more to do with the delayed launch of the phones than anything else.

Our Take

The initial few weeks might see the iPhone 12 Pro lineup sell better than the iPhone 12 but once demand settles, the iPhone 12 should easily emerge as the most popular iPhone in Apple’s lineup just like the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR have in the last couple of years. The delayed launch of the iPhone 12 Pro lineup in November might also play a key role in adding a dent on its demand this year.

