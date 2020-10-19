Kuo: iPhone 12 Pro Demand Beats Expectations Due to Strong Demand in China

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says in his latest note that the demand for the iPhone 12 Pro has been higher than anticipated. The analyst had previously said that the iPhone 12 would end up being the most popular lineup in Apple’s iPhone 12 series.

Based on the pre-order rush, Kuo says the iPhone 12 Pro demand has beaten their expectations. He attributes this to “Apple core fans’ initial preference for high-end models, the strong demand in the Chinese market, and the coming peak season demand in the US and Europe.” Due to the higher demand, Kuo now expects the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro to account for 30-35% of the total iPhone 12 shipments this quarter. He has also reduced his iPhone 12 mini shipment expectations to 10-15% from his original estimate of 20-25% largely due to the lower consumer interest in the device in China.

Read: iPhone 12 Vs iPhone 12 Pro: 9 Key Differences

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are powered by the same A14 Bionic chipset and pack a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. The primary and ultra-wide angle cameras are also the same. However, the iPhone 12 Pro features a stainless steel chassis, more base storage, more RAM, and a LiDAR scanner at the rear that helps it in offering some other new features. The iPhone 12 starts from $799 while the iPhone 12 Pro starts from $999. Apple is charging a $100 premium for the iPhone 12 compared to last year as it has slotted the iPhone 12 mini at $699 now.

We Want to Hear From You

Have you pre-ordered the iPhone 12 or the iPhone 12 Pro? If you went with the Pro, what made you do so? Drop a comment and let us know!