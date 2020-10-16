Apple’s Latest Ad Touts iPhone 12 as ‘the Most Powerful iPhone Ever’

Earlier this week Apple unveiled the new iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro series. Now we are getting to see multiple campaigns and advertisements promoting the latest iPhones. Apple uploaded a new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro ad on YouTube that says the iPhone 12 is “The most powerful iPhone ever.”

As the video progresses, Apple highlights how fast the design, performance, and 5G connectivity of the iPhone 12. Background score is a song titled “Gopher” by Yma Sumac and “Drumdown Mambo” belonging to Whethan. The video begins by flaunting iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro’s design which includes the rectangular sides and boxy design.

A shockwave emanates when the device is unlocked and it metaphorically indicates the prowess of new iPhones. Even during the launch event, Apple claimed that the A14 Bionic is the fastest smartphone chip and is based on a 5nm manufacturing process. Major improvements include a 16 core Neural engine that is twice as fast as before. Apple also claims the A14 Bionic is 30 percent faster than its predecessor. Lastly, the company claims A14 Bionic is 50% faster than any other smartphone CPU in the market.

Our Take

This is not the first time Apple has called its latest iPhone as the “fastest iPhone ever.” To its credit, every new iteration of iPhone features a considerable bump in performance. Recent benchmark results have revealed the new iPhone 12 Pro scores are in the range of the recently launched iPad Air. It’s worth noting that even iPad Air is powered by A14 Bionic.

What do you think of the latest iPhone 12 ad? Let us know in the comments below.