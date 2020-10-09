Leak: AirPods Studio Not Launching Alongside iPhone 12, AirTags Launch Delayed to March 2021

Rumors and reports have so far claimed that Apple will be launching its over-ear headphones, the AirPods Studio alongside the iPhone 12 and AirTags at its ‘Hi, Speed’ event next week. However, leaker Jon Prosser now says that’s not going to happen.

As per Prosser, the launch of the AirTags has been reportedly delayed until March 2021. As for the AirPods Studio, he claims they are not launching next week, though he did not exactly mention as to when Apple could get around to announcing them. He also says that the leaked renders of the AirPods Studio from last month were of the luxury variant that will retail for $599. There will also be another cheaper “sport-like variant” of the AirPods Studio that will retail for $350.

AirPods Studio 🎧 The renders that I shared last month seem to be the luxury variant — made of leather/metal. I’m being told they’ll retail for…. $599 😳 There will be another sport-like variant made of cheaper materials for $350. They WILL NOT be at the October 13 event. https://t.co/awunRlGrD4 pic.twitter.com/le2cfmlC9P — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) October 9, 2020

Despite the information about the two variants and their pricing being leaked, it is unclear when Apple will launch the AirPods Studio if they are not announced next week at the iPhone 12 event.

Based on all the leaks that have occurred today, it seems clear that Apple’s next week ‘Hi, Speed’ event is going to be about the iPhone 12 lineup, two new wireless chargers, and the HomePod mini. The company might also announce a new Apple TV but other products like the AirTags and the AirPods Studio are not coming next week. Prosser had previously talked about a November event which is where one can presume Apple will now unveil these products alongside its first Apple Silicon-based Macs.

The AirTags was first rumored to launch alongside the iPhone 11 last year but that did not happen. After that, they were rumored to launch in March but that again did not pan out. With the latest delay, it is now unclear why Apple is delaying the launch of the AirTags despite the tracking tags being seemingly ready for launch.

We Want to Hear From You

Are you bummed about the delay in the launch of the AirTags once again? Do you think Apple is going to hold another event in November to announce the AirPods Studio? Drop a comment and let us know!