Leak: AirTags Ready for Launch Alongside iOS 14.3, AirPods Studio Delayed

Apple was expected to announce the AirPods Studio and its Tile-like trackers AirTags alongside the iPhone 12 at its October event. However, a few days before the event, rumors started circulating that the AirPods Studio launch has been delayed and that AirTags will launch in November. Apple’s ‘Hi, Speed’ event earlier this week was largely focused on the new HomePod mini and the iPhone 12 lineup, with no mention of AirPods Studio and AirTags.

Leaker Jon Prosser now says that Apple is facing a “major hiccup” in AirPods Studio production. Due to the issues, Apple will be forced to remove a few features from the headphones, and going by the latest development, the headphones won’t be ready to ship to customers until December at the earliest.

First: Major hiccup in AirPods Studio production 😬 A few key features have now been cut. Seems they still need to work some things out before we have final units. Looking like they won’t be ready to ship until December AT BEST. pic.twitter.com/oRRTXJQVhH — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) October 14, 2020

As for AirTags, Prosser says they are scheduled to release alongside iOS 14.3, with the latter seemingly on track for release next month. The leaker further adds that AirTags are “done & ready,” with the launch now being up to Apple as to when it feels the time is right for their release. Apple is rumored to hold another event in November to announce its Apple Silicon Macs. It is possible that the company will announce AirTags alongside the new Macs at this event. This should also coincide with the public release of macOS Big Sur.

Going by Prosser’s latest leak, even if the AirPods Studio is ready for release by December, Apple is unlikely to announce them at that point. If anything, the AirPods Studio should now make their public debut in March 2021 at the earliest when Apple is also rumored to launch the next-generation AirPods.

