Leak: AirTags Could Come in Two Different Sizes, Launch Soon

There have been a lot of rumors and leaks surrounding the AirTags and its functionality. The latest leak from leaker @L0vetodream has revealed something new about Apple’s upcoming Tile-like tracking tags. As per the leaker, Apple will be offering the AirTags in two different sizes.

This is the first time we are hearing about the AirTags being available in two different sizes. It is unclear how much of a difference there will be between the two sizes of the AirTags and how they will differ in functionality. The bigger model should offer better battery life though. One of the cryptic tweets from the leaker also suggests that the AirTags are due to launch soon. Jon Prosser had previously claimed that Apple will be releasing the AirTags alongside iOS 14.3 which should presumably happen in November when the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max launch.

big one

small one

coming soon — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) October 20, 2020

Leaked renders show AirTags as having a circular design with an Apple logo at the front. They will reportedly feature a removable CR2032 coin battery. The tracking tags will work with the U1 Ultra Wideband chip inside the new iPhones to offer precise indoor positioning, with Apple also rumored to make use of AR to make finding lost items easier. The tags will also be able to play a chime so that one can easily find them. They will integrate with the Find My app on your iPhone or iPad.

Apple will reportedly hold another event on November 17 where it could announce the AirTags as well.