Leak: iPhone 12 to Feature Faster Face ID, Improved Battery Life, More

More iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro details have leaked ahead of their official announcement on October 13th. Leaker @PineLeaks has shared the final information about the features that the new iPhones are going to ship with.

The leaker says that the iPhone 12 lineup will ship with a more “tightly” arranged TrueDepth camera system, though the notch size will not change dramatically. On the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini, he says the notch size will shrink horizontally but increase vertically. Additionally, the new iPhones will also come with a “dynamic zoning algorithm” to speed up the Face ID unlock process.

The "dynamic zoning algorithm" is shipping. The redesigned TrueDepth Camera System though, is not. Instead, a more "tightly" arranged TrueDepth will be shipped with the 5.4" iPhone. The notch shrinks horizontally, but increases slightly vertically. — Pine (@PineLeaks) October 11, 2020

The leaker also says that all iPhone 12 models will feature superior digital and optical zoom capabilities. The non-Pro iPhone 12 lineup will rely solely on software to offer “significantly extended digital zoom” which Apple will achieve by stacking and combining frames from different zoom levels and then using Deep Fusion and Smart HDR3 to improve the final output. The iPhone 12 Pro lineup will feature improved optical zoom which could be bumped up to 3x, up from 2x on the existing iPhone 11 Pro lineup. The telephoto camera will also gain support for Night mode this year. Apple will also use a bigger sensor and a 35% wider aperture for the ultra-wide angle camera thereby improving its quality significantly. It will also be able to focus on objects as close as 2.2cm similar to a macro camera. Lastly, the new iPhones should also support 4K video recording at 120fps or 240fps as previously rumored.

Expect at least an 1 hour battery life increase for the Pro Models. As seen in internal tests, the 5.4" iPhone will perform worse than the current iPhone 11, which is expected because of its form factor. — Pine (@PineLeaks) October 11, 2020

As for battery life, the iPhone 12 Pro lineup will offer at least an additional hour of battery life over the iPhone 11 Pro lineup. In internal tests, the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini, however, performs worse than the iPhone 11 though that’s understandable due to its small size.

