Leak: iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Colors and Storage Variants Detailed

With the iPhone 12 launch fast approaching, more and more details about the devices are making their way to the internet. Now, alleged storage capacities and colors of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro lineup has been leaked.

As per the details shared by @rquandt, the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 have been listed with 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage space. For colors, Apple is seemingly planning on offering the iPhone 12 lineup in Green, Blue, Gold, Grey, and Silver colors. As for the iPhone 12 Pro lineup, it will reportedly be available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage variants and in Grey, Gold, and Silver variants.

iPhone 12 Mini 64GB, 128 GB, 256 GB

Green, Blue, Gold, Grey, Silver

iPhone 12 64 GB, 128 GB, 256 GB

Green, Blue, Gold, Grey, Silver

iPhone 12 Pro 128 GB, 256GB, 512 GB

Grey, Gold, Silver

iPhone 12 Pro Max 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB

Grey, Gold, Silver Says one retailer. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) October 8, 2020

Interestingly, the Navy Blue color which rumors had suggested will replace the Midnight Green color is listed for the iPhone 12 variant and not the ‘Pro’ variant. However, it is possible that this retailer does not have the full information and the listing is missing some information. Apple has been offering its iPhone XR/iPhone 11 lineup in six different colors while the retailer has only mentioned five colors. The (Product)RED color is also missing from the mentioned list of colors which is something that Apple has offered for both the iPhone XR and iPhone 11 lineup for the last couple of years.

Previous rumors have also indicated that the iPhone 12 lineup will start with 64GB of base storage while the iPhone 12 Pro lineup will ship with 128GB of storage. The jump in base storage for the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max would be a welcome change especially since these devices will cost upwards of $1000.

What do you think about Apple bumping the base storage on the iPhone 12 Pro lineup to 128GB? Do you think the company should have done the same for the iPhone 12 lineup as well? Drop a comment and let us know!