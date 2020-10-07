Leak: iPhone 13 Could Ship with a Smaller Notch

The iPhone 13 could come with a display notch as well. However, the notch on the iPhone 13 could be smaller than that in the iPhone 12, claims leakster.

Apple introduced the display notch in iPhones with the launch of the iPhone X. This notch made its way into the iPhone XS and the iPhone 11 series smartphones. The brand is holding an event on October 13, where it is expected to launch the iPhone 12 series. And these upcoming smartphones are expected to carry over the same notch from their predecessors.

It is quite disappointing to see that Apple is still using a display with a notch in iPhones when most other smartphone manufacturers have moved to a punch-hole display, which not only offers better aesthetics but also a better viewing experience. Well, most people are expecting that Apple will eliminate the display notch from iPhones starting with iPhone 13.

Unfortunately, that doesn’t seem to be the case. At least according to Ice Universe. The popular leakster has revealed in a tweet that iPhone 13 will come with a notch as well, shattering dreams of many iPhone enthusiasts to see a notch-less iPhone. However, on the brighter side, Ice Universe says that the notch in iPhone 13 will be smaller.

iPhone13 still continues the notch design, but notch is shorter. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) October 7, 2020

The leakster has posted an image comparing the notch in the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 13. Going by this image, it looks like the notch in iPhone 13 will be shorter than that in the iPhone 12. However, the width seems to be the same. But this is just a hand-drawn image and not a concrete proof. Moreover, it is an early report. So, take it with a pinch of salt.

Smartphone manufacturers are already working on an under-display camera to get rid of the punch-hole as well. Phones with the under-display cameras are expected to hit the market next year, which is when we can expect iPhone 13 to make its debut. If the report from Ice Universe is true, iPhone 13 will look like an age-old device with its big notch compared to smartphones with no notch at all.

If iPhone 13 indeed comes with a notch, would it be a deal-breaker for you? Do let us know about your thoughts in the comments section below.