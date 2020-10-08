Leaker: AirPods Studio Launch Could be Delayed to November

Apple is widely expected to announce the AirPods Studio at its ‘Hi, Speed’ iPhone 12 event next week. The company typically puts its products up for sale soon after the announcement but it looks like that might not be the case with the AirPods Studio.

As per leaker Jon Prosser, the AirPods Studio mass production will not be complete until October 20th. After the first batch of mass production, Apple will still have to ship the product to distributors worldwide and that takes another week to 10 days. What this means is that the AirPods Studio is unlikely to go up for pre-order soon after Apple’s October 13 event. Instead, as Prosser claims, it is possible that Apple will unveil the AirPods Studio on October 13th and then start shipping them to customers towards the end of the month or in early November.

This leaves it open for announcement during the October 13th iPhone event. It could also be possible that they’re released via press release at the end of this month. Or pushed to the November event. Personally, I don’t know which route they’ll take for sure. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) October 7, 2020

The leaker also speculates the possibility of Apple announcing the AirPods Studio via a press release at the end of this month or delay its launch until an event in November. Yes, the leaker believes that Apple will be holding another event in November presumably for Apple Silicon-based Macs. This is the first time that we are hearing about a potential delay in the launch of the AirPods Studio as so far they were expected to be announced alongside the iPhone 12 lineup.

At this point, it is difficult to ascertain what Apple will end up doing but don’t be surprised if the company does not end up announcing the AirPods Studio at its ‘Hi, Speed’ event next week. Even then, Apple has a lot of other products in the pipeline for its event next week including four new iPhone models, AirTags, and HomePod mini.