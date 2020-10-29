macOS Big Sur 11.0.1 Beta Contains References to Three Unreleased Macs

Yesterday Apple released the first developer beta for macOS Big Sur 11.0.1. The latest build aims at fixing bugs and performance issues. You also get new macOS wallpapers. Most impressive of all, the beta has references to unreleased Macs.

Typically Apple adds files on macOS to identify different models of Mac. The files are placed in the /System/Library folder on macOS. Previously, one such file hinted at 16-inch MacBook Pro that was finally released in 2019. Even the 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro was first spotted in such files.

The macOS Big Sur 11.0.1 contains two new references to unreleased Mac. Furthermore, a third file was found on macOS 11 Big Sur Beta 10. All the new files were unearthed by HarckerTech and revealed on Twitter. Below are the files present on macOS Big Sur

MacHardwareTypes-2020f.bundle

MacHardwareTypes-2020g.bundle

MacHardwareTypes-2020h,bundle

At this point, the information is very generic, and we dont know which Macs the files are referring to. However, MacBooks powered by Apple Silicon is just around the corner, and the files might be referring to the same. If this is true, we will get to see three new Mac models powered by Apple Silicon. That said, all the three files might be referring to a single Mac as well.

If rumor mills are believed, Apple is expected to host an event on November 17 to announce Apple Silicon powered Mac. Moreover, Apple is expected to announce macOS Big Sur 11.0 alongside new Mac hardware. According to previous reports, the first Mac with Apple Silicon would be a 13-inch MacBook Pro.