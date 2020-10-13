Apple’s MagSafe Charger Supports 15W Charging Making It the Fastest Way to Wirelessly Charge iPhone 12

Apple reintroduced MagSafe charging on the newly launched iPhone 12. The MagSafe charging setup includes a round-shaped charging pad that clings to the iPhone’s back via a magnetic setup. Apple has offered a range of accessories based on MagSafe.

The MagSafe supports up to 15W of fast charging, which is more than that of Qi wireless charging. Apple has mentioned about 15W charging support during the event and also on the MagSafe specification page.

Apple is offering a MagSafe wallet, a dual charger that can charge Apple Watch, and a clear case. Third-party manufacturers will receive the specifications, and soon we will see new and innovative accessories based on MagSafe. Qi-based wireless charging offers a maximum charging rate of 7.5W on the iPhone. If you are on a lookout for the fastest wireless charging solutions for iPhone, the MagSafe charger is the one.

The MagSafe charger is priced at $39 and available on apple.com. It is compatible with all iPhones that support wireless charging. However, fast wireless charging is supported only on the new iPhone 12. It uses magnetic pins that “perfectly align” with iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro wireless charging coils. All the accessories will snap to the back of the iPhone 12, and accessory makers are already working on accessories like car mounts.

Apple had retired MagSafe charging on Mac’s in 2016. Since then, MagSafe has been replaced with USB-C. Now the old charging technology appears in a new form for iPhone. Since iPhone 12 is not shipping with a wall charger, it might be wise to invest in a MagSafe setup.