Apple’s MagSafe Charging Marks Its Return on iPhone 12

As rumored earlier, Apple has announced MagSafe charging for the iPhone 12. Most importantly, the iPhone 12 uses magnets to align wireless charging coils for efficient charging. You also get to use MagSafe cases that feature a wallet for holding your Apple Card.

The MagSafe charging features a magnetic arrangement on the back of an iPhone 12. Interestingly, Apple had phased out the MagSafe charger on the MacBooks, and we finally get to see it on the iPhone. Apple has released a slew of MagSafe accessories. One of them is a leather case that activates a clock mode on iOS and shows just the time. You also get a folding charger that can charge both your iPhone and Apple Watch.

“The MagSafe Charger makes wireless charging a snap. The perfectly aligned magnets attach to your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro and provide faster wireless charging.”

Apple ditched MagSafe charging on MacBook in favor of USB-C in 2016. The company offers a slew of MagSafe accessories including a leather waller, silicon case, and Max Silicon case. MagSafe charger and accessories are compatible with iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone 12. The iPhone 12 will not ship with earbuds or chargers and Apple says this is to help reduce the impact on the environment.

