Magsafe Charger Teardown Reveals Ring of Magnets, Circuit Board Enclosed by Charging Coil

Apple’s MagSafe got a new lease of life with the iPhone 12. The company has launched a slew of Magsafe accessories and a charger that clings to the back of the iPhone 12. iFixit has finally published a teardown of the MagSafe charger, it reveals a few unknown aspects of the new charger.

iFixit has published an X-ray view of the MagSafe charger, which helps us compare it with other inductive chargers from Apple. As expected, the MagSafe charger features circular magnets that match with magnets on the iPhones. The magnets are arranged circularly and surrounded by the puck.

As you can see in the MagSafe X-Ray, there is a seam at the place where the rubber meets the metal. The folks at iFixit used two suction cups to separate the enclosure and get access to the inside of the MagSafe. Furthermore, iFixit removed the white cover material on the charging surface with the help of a knife.

Beneath the white cover is a copper strip connected to four leads placed around the charging coils. Under the coil was a circuit board. We presumed the Apple Watch charger might be very similar to the MagSafe charger. However, the teardown reveals both the chargers are not identical. Apple Watch charger uses a single magnet in the center. Meanwhile, the MagSafe charger uses a ring of magnets along the periphery.

Apple’s MagSafe charger supports 15W fast charging as opposed to 10W offered by Qi-enabled chargers. It makes use of magnetic pins that “perfectly align” with iPhone’s wireless charging coils. The MagSafe charger retails at $39 and is available on Apple’s website.