MagSafe Wallet for iPhone 12 Available for Pickup in Select Stores

Apple announced a slew of MagSafe accessories alongside the MagSafe Charging puck. The list includes cases and covers, wallets, and wireless chargers. The new leather wallet with MagSafe charger is now available for in-store to pick up at select Apple Store location.

The MagSafe leather wallet is currently available for store pickup in France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, and the United Kingdom. As of now, the leather wallet is not available in either the US or Canada. Some of the customers started sharing a picture of a leather wallet on Twitter.

Interestingly, customers are seeing that their order for Apple Wallet is shipper earlier. These customers will get their wallets between November 2-9. The MagSafe wallet is priced at $59 and snaps to the back of the iPhone 12. Customers can use the wallet to carry credit cards or ID cards. It is available in Baltic Blue, California poppy, Saddle Brown, and Black color. Furthermore, the wallet is made up of tanned European Leather.

The MagSafe charger marked its comeback with iPhone 12. It supports fast charging of up to 15W, which is more than that of Qi wireless charger. The puck-shaped MagSafe charger clings to the iPhone’s back and charges at a maximum rate of 15W. Moreover, the magnetic pins “perfectly align” with iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. All the MagSafe accessories, including the leather wallet, snap to the back of the iPhone.

Recently, iFixit published a MagSafe teardown revealing Ring of Magnets; circuit board placed with charging coil. The MagSafe charger supports fast charging. However, it performed poorly with older iPhones and charged at a rate of 2.5W. Yet another report claims that iPhone 12 charges at 15W only with Apple’s 20W USB-C charger.

