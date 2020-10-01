Missing GPS Data or Facing Excess Battery Drain on iPhone or Apple Watch? Apple Recommends Restoring your Device

Post the release of iOS 14 and watchOS 7, one of the most common complaints that iPhone and Apple Watch owners have had is that of excessive battery drain. Apple Watch owners have also reported other issues including GPS data not being logged by the smartwatch.

Apple has now published a new support document with possible solutions for the missing Workout GPS routes or Health data for Apple Watch and iPhone owners. The company notes that users may notice missing workout route maps, health-related apps failing to launch or load data on Apple Watch, Activity app reporting inaccurate data, and a myriad of other issues after updating to iOS 14 and watchOS 7.

Below are all the possible issues that users might face after updating to watchOS 7 and iOS 14 as per Apple:

Your workout route maps are missing in the Fitness app on iPhone for previous GPS-enabled workouts from your Apple Watch.

The Activity, Heart Rate, or other health-related apps fail to launch or load data on your Apple Watch.

The Fitness app or Health app fail to launch or load data on your iPhone.

The Health app or Fitness app is reporting an inaccurate amount of data storage on your iPhone.

The Activity app is reporting an inaccurate amount of data storage on your Apple Watch.

Your environmental sound levels data or headphone audio levels data from Apple Watch is missing in the Health app on iPhone.

Increased battery drain on your iPhone or Apple Watch.

The solution? Well, Apple recommends that Apple Watch owners unpair the smartwatch from their iPhone and then restoring it again to fix all the issues. This fixes not only the additional battery drain but also ensures that GPS data is logged properly. For the iPhone as well, Apple recommends erasing all content and settings and then restoring it again from an iCloud backup.

Resetting your Apple Watch or iPhone and then restoring it again from an iCloud backup is not really an ideal solution, but if you are frustrated with the battery drain or GPS data issues with your iPhone or Apple Watch, this is the best solution as it has worked for a lot of other users. You can also check out some other tips and tricks to fix the excessive battery drain on your iPhone on iOS 14.