There Are Now More Than a Billion Active iPhone Users

One of the reputed Apple analyst Neil Cybart claims that there are more than one-billion iPhone users. According to the report, Apple has hit the milestone in September 2020. The first iPhone was sold 13 years ago, and now there are more than a billion iPhone users.

This milestone should not be confused with shipment numbers. iPhone shipments hit the 1-billion mark in 2016, and the latest report indicates current active iPhone users. The analyst adds that iPhone sales in the last ten years might have saturated and even declined slightly. However, he attributes this to longer upgrade cycles, customer satisfaction rates, and other positive iPhone ownership aspects.

The number of new iPhone users has declined, and this is because the current owners are upgrading to new iPhones. In other words, this is an indicator of Apple’s strong brand loyalty. Furthermore, the latest iOS 14 supports older devices like iPhone 6s and 6s Plus. Perhaps this is yet another reason for users to prefer iPhones. As per the report, Apple adds 20 to 30 million new iPhone users every year, which only accounts for 20% of the sale. The remaining 80 percent are upgrading from older iPhones.

Cybart has a positive outlook for iPhone sales in FY 2021 and expects Apple to sell 240M units. The company sold the most number of iPhones in 2015 (231 million) and is on track to break its record in 2020. It goes on to show that Apple has successfully penetrated the premium market. Last year, Apple had announced 900M iPhone users, and this year the number is said to have crossed 1 Billion.