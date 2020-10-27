New iMac Will Feature ‘A14T’ Apple Silicon Chipset with Self-Developed GPU

Apple is rumored to announce its first Apple Silicon-based Mac at an event on November 17th. Rumors so far indicate that we will see the company announcing a redesigned 13-inch MacBook Pro with an Apple Silicon chip that’s based on the A14 Bionic chip found inside the iPhone 12. A new report from China Times claims that Apple is also developing an “A14T” chip for its upcoming iMac.

As per the report, the A14T chip from Apple will be based on the 5nm fabrication process from TSMC and feature the company’s first self-designed GPU codenamed “Lifuka.” The report also says that the A15 Bionic and A15X chip that Apple will use on its iPhone 13, iPad, and MacBook lineup in 2021 will be based on TSMC’s enhanced 5nm node that will debut next year.

Reputed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had claimed that a 13-inch MacBook Pro and a 24-inch iMac will be among the first Apple Silicon-based Macs from Apple. The analyst had suggested Apple could launch the new 24-inch iMac with slimmer bezels in Q4 this year or in Q1 2021. However, more recent rumors claim Apple will revive the original MacBook with a new lightweight design that will weigh less than 1kg and offer up to 20 hours of battery life. The MacBook will have a fanless design and better performance than the 12-inch Retina MacBook thanks to the Apple Silicon chipset. These claims were made by China Times itself back in August.

We Want to Hear From You

Are you looking forward to Apple Silicon-based Macs? Do you think they will be substantially better than Intel-based Macs?