Patent Reveals How Apple Glass Can Help Improve Low Light Visibility Using LiDAR

LiDAR sensors first appeared on iPad Pro, and Apple recently extended it to the iPhone 12 Pro. So far, we have seen limited applications of LiDAR sensor. However, Apple is working on some exciting applications for the LiDAR sensors. A new patent reveals how Apple will use LiDAR sensors on Apple Glass and help users see low-light environments.

The patent is titled “Head-Mounted Display With Low Light Operation” and details technology used for sensing wearers’ surroundings with the help of HMD or Head Mounted Display. Human vision is mainly dependent on the lighting. When eyes are working in relatively high levels of light, it is called photopic. However, in mesopic and other forms of vision, the eyes function poorly.

Apple details how an HMD like the “Apple Glass” can help in detecting the surrounding environment. Once done, the results are sent to the wearer in the form of “graphical content.” Furthermore, the HMD unit uses depth sensors to calculate the distance between the wearer and the object. The setup includes an illuminator and a detector. The illuminator projects electromagnetic radiation, which is then reflected and registered on the sensor.

The patent also explores other possibilities wherein the HMD unit can use “ultrasonic sound waves” instead of electromagnetic radiation.

The sensors include one or more of an infrared sensor for sensing the environment with infrared electromagnetic radiation, or a depth sensor for sensing distances to objects of the environment, and also include an ultrasonic sensor for sensing the environment with ultrasonic sound waves. The controller determines graphical content according to the sensing of the environment with the one or more of the infrared sensor or the depth sensor and with the ultrasonic sensor, and operates the display to provide the graphical content concurrent with the sensing of the environment.

Our Take

Technology is affecting humankind in ways never imagined before. People with minor eye disorders can use this HMD display to see well at night without the need for surgery or any other medical intervention. Furthermore, this technology can help users see better in low light conditions without the need for artificial lighting.

What do you think of the new technology? Let us know in the comments below.