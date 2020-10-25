Poll: What’s Your Favorite iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro Feature?

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are a pretty major upgrade over the previous iPhones. They come with a more power-efficient chip, 5G, bigger and better display, more new camera features, and more. If you have purchased the iPhone 12 or if you plan on buying one, what are the top features that are making you consider it?

Apple really hyped up 5G support on the iPhone 12 lineup and while it will be helpful, it is not going to have a major usability impact in any way. The problem with 5G is that in the United States, 5G networks are still not rolled out everywhere and there’s a lot of work that still needs to be done. When 5G works, iPhone 12 owners can get over gigabit+ download speeds on their device but that is only possible in a few areas. Then, there’s the fact that Apple is only selling mmWave 5G variants of the iPhone 12 only in the United States, with other countries getting a variant that only supports the sub-6GHz network.

What might not seem like a bigger deal is that the iPhone 12 now also comes with a Super Retina XDR display. The switch to an OLED panel means the iPhone 12’s display is a major upgrade over the iPhone 11’s LCD panel in almost every area — brightness, colors, contrast, and more. The iPhone 12 Pro continues with the Super Retina XDR display but this time around, it has a bigger 6.1-inch display — up from the 5.8-inch found on the iPhone 11 Pro.

Apple also highlighted how the new iPhones ship with a wider aperture f/1.6 camera lens that allows the sensor to take in 27% more light. This helps the new iPhones to take better photos, with the iPhone 12 Pro also making use of the LiDAR scanner to offer better low-light autofocus and features like Night Portrait.

For me, MagSafe and the accessory ecosystem that it creates is possibly the biggest feature of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro series. With MagSafe, Apple is solving a number of pain points of wireless charging. MagSafe chargers will automatically snap on the back of the iPhone 12 so one does not need to ensure that they have kept their iPhone properly on the wireless charger. The use of magnets also allows cases and other accessories to automatically snap on the back of the new iPhones.

What are your favorite iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro features? Take part in our poll below and let us know by dropping a comment.