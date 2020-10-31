Quickly Transfer, Backup and Restore Your WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business Data on iPhone With iCareFone

Got yourself a new iPhone and looking to move data to it from your old iPhone? While Apple does offer multiple ways to do this, none of them are efficient and quick and the company does not really offer you much control over the entire process. For example, there is no direct way to selectively transfer WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business data from your old iPhone to a new one. In comes iCareFone for WhatsApp Transfer which lets you easily move essential WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business data to the new iPhone.

WhatsApp, the world’s biggest IM (Instant Messaging) app doesn’t offer a direct way to transfer messages from iPhone to Android or vice versa. Enter iCareFone’s solution. The software allows you to seamlessly transfer WhatsApp chat from iPhone to Android, from Android to iPhone, from iOS to iOS, or from Android to Android.

What Is iCareFone for WhatsApp Transfer? Why Should You Download It?

iCareFone for WhatsApp Transfer is the complete WhatsApp management tool for iPhone. The software lets you transfer app data between two devices, backup app data, view data in back up, restore WhatsApp back up to the device, or export to computer. It’s not limited to WhatsApp or WhatsApp Business either. iCareFone supports all the major social apps including Line, Kik, Viber, and WeChat. Let’s take a look at all the iCareFone WhatsApp Transfer features.

Easily transfer WhatsApp chats between Android & iOS.

Directly transfer WhatsApp business between iOS & Android.

1-click to backup or restore WhatsApp data & WhatsApp business.

View and export WhatsApp messages and links backup to HTML.

Backup & restore iOS Kik/LINE/Viber/WeChat chat history to Mac.

Latest iOS/iPadOS 14 and Android 10 compatible.

Transfer WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business Data on iPhone

iCareFone for WhatsApp Transfer is available for both Windows and Mac. Follow the steps below to transfer WhatsApp data from the old iPhone to a new one.

Step 1: Download and install iCareFone for WhatsApp Transfer for Windows or Mac using the link below.

Step 2: Open the app and you will see all the social media platforms on the home screen.

Step 3: Select WhatsApp or WhatsApp Business.

Step 4: Connect both the Source and Destination device to the PC or Mac. Make sure that you are using a proper data cable for a successful connection. A loose data cable might interrupt the process. Select Transfer at the bottom.

Step 5: The software will ask you to create a WhatsApp backup file on your source device. It will display on-screen screenshots to simplify the process for you.

Step 6: iCareFone will get all the WhatsApp Chat data from the source device.

Step 7: You will need to verify the WhatsApp data on the target device to keep your data safe.

Step 8: The software will automatically generate data on the iPhone. Now, you can log in WhatsApp account on your target device to ensure that your data will be transferred successfully.

That’s it. As you can see from the steps above, it’s relatively seamless to transfer data from one device to the iPhone using iCareFone software.

Backup and Restore WhatsApp Data on iPhone

As I mentioned above, you can easily backup and restore WhatsApp data using the iCareFone software. Go through the steps below.

Step 1: Open iCareFone and select WhatsApp.

Step 2: Select Backup and connect your device with a data cable.

Step 3: Choose the device and hit the Back Up Now button at the bottom.

Step 4: iCareFone will create a backup file and store it on the device. The file will contain everything from messages, pictures, videos, to voice clips.

You can at any time view and restore the WhatsApp backup on your new iPhone. Below are the steps to restore WhatsApp data on the iPhone.

Step 1: Open iCareFone and select WhatsApp.

Step 2: Select View and Restore and connect your device with a data cable.

Step 3: The menu will showcase all the previous backup files with backup date, size, model, version, and name. if it’s not showing for you then you need to give iCareFone relevant permissions to read the data on the device.

Step 4: Click on the latest WhatsApp backup file and select the Restore to iOS option. You can also view or delete the backup file from the same menu.

As you can see from the steps above, iCareFone offers a complete solution to manage your WhatsApp data on the iPhone.

Buy iCareFone for WhatsApp Transfer

iCareFone for WhatsApp Transfer supports both Windows and Mac. The company is offering a generous 30% discount on all their products. Do check out the final price from the link below and use the following coupon code – A8DTE.

