Spotify Update Adds iOS 14 Home Screen Widgets

Spotify has started rolling out an update for its iPhone app that adds home screen widgets for iOS 14. The addition of home screen widgets has been one of the most anticipated and welcomed changes by iPhone users. Many developers were quick to roll out an update for their app to add home screen widgets support for it on the day iOS 14 was released. Nearly a month after iOS 14’s public release, Spotify has also updated its app with iOS 14 home screen widgets.

The company was testing home screen widgets for its iPhone app last week among beta testers. As of now, Spotify is only offering two different types of “Recently Played” widgets to choose from. They will provide one with quick access to their music library, the podcast, album, or artist they were recently listening to, and more. The widget is available in a small and medium design. The only highlight of the widget is that the background will change color depending on the album art of the last album/artist/podcast you were listening to.

Since iOS 14 does not allow for interactive home screen widgets. Spotify cannot add an iOS 14 home screen widget that allows for music control playback. Nonetheless, if you want to add a Recently Played Spotify widget, you can follow this guide to know how to completely customize your iPhone’s home screen using widgets. Make sure to update Spotify from the App Store first and then open it as the widgets won’t show up otherwise. There are plenty of other nice weather and clock widgets that you can use to spice up your iPhone’s home screen as well.

➤ Download: Spotify