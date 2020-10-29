Strong iPhone 12 Pro Demand Has Caught Apple by Surprise

A new DigiTimes report claims that demand for the iPhone 12 Pro has been so high that Apple had to increase its orders for VCSEL chips that are used inside the LiDAR scanner of the device.

Before the iPhone 12 series launched, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had said that the iPhone 12 will be the most popular model of the lot. However, after the pre-orders went live, Kuo issued another note saying the iPhone 12 Pro has seen higher than anticipated demand. This DigiTimes report corroborates that saying that Apple has seen strong demand for the iPhone 12 Pro, especially in the United States. Kuo in its note has said that the iPhone 12 Pro had seen strong demand in China.

The strong demand means that Win Semiconductor which is supplying Apple with VCSEL chips will have a better fourth quarter than it expected. The demand has been so high that it has Apple caught off-guard which was expecting the cheaper iPhone 12 to be more in-demand.

Apple is poised to increase its orders for VCSEL chips for ToF-based LiDAR scanners used by the just released iPhone 12 Pro due to strong demand for the model, particularly in the US, according to sources at Taiwan-based supply chain makers.

The strong demand behind the iPhone 12 Pro can be attributed to the hoard of Apple fanboys and hardcore iPhone users upgrading to the device. This is likely the initial rush for the device that should subside in the coming weeks especially after the iPhone 12 Pro Max and the iPhone 12 mini are released.

The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max are yet to go on sale. Their pre-orders go live on November 6th and they hit the retail stores on November 13th. The iPhone 12 Pro Max should also do well thanks to its larger display and improved camera system compared to other three iPhone 12 models.

Read: iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 12: Which One Should You Buy?

We Want to Hear From You

Which iPhone 12 model have you pre-ordered? The iPhone 12 or the iPhone 12 Pro? Or are you waiting for the iPhone 12 Pro Max? Drop a comment and let us know!