Take Control of Your Finances With This Highly Rated, Handy App

One thing we can control in 2020? Our finances! And with Toshl, you’ll be able to keep track of all your credit cards and cash with one helpful app. A 3-year subscription to Toshl Finance Pro Plan is available now in the iPhone Hacks Deals Hub for just $29.99, 50% off the usual price of $59, and a 3-year Toshl Finance Medici Plan is only $39.99, 80% off the usual price of $199.

Consider Toshl your personal financial assistant, ready to help you create budgets and track your expenses right from your phone. It automatically connects to bank and credit card accounts, and provides you with beautiful, useful graphs showing you where your money goes every month. Sync it among all your devices to manage your finances with ease from anywhere — it works with Androids, iOS phones and web devices alike — and with the Medici Plan everything syncs automatically. And with 4.7 out of 5 stars on the App Store, rest assured Toshl is beloved by many.

Get a handle on your money with this handy app. A 3-yr subscription to a Toshl Finance Pro Plan is available now in the iPhone Hacks Deals Hub for just $29.99, and a 3-year Toshl Finance Medici Plan is $39.99, 80% off the usual price of $199.