These Handy Apple Devices Make Staying Connected a Breeze

During this unprecedented time, our technology has been a lifeline. Whether it’s making sure you stay connected to your loved ones or making sure you keep food on the table by working remotely, we’ve all been dependent on our devices. And since many of us entrust Apple with all of our electronic needs, we’re taking a look at the best Apple products available now in the iPhone Hacks Deals Hub.

Earhoox: AirPod Survival Kit

If you’re among the unfortunate souls who can’t seem to keep their AirPods in, the Earhoox: AirPod Survival Kit can help. This kit includes Earhook to make your AirPods fit perfectly, a magnetic strap to keep them together, a protective case to keep them safe and a charging dock to make sure they’re powered up at a moment’s notice. Whether you’ve bought AirPods for the first time, or you just want to give your old AirPods some love, this kit upgrades any set.