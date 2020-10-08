These Handy Apple Devices Make Staying Connected a Breeze

During this unprecedented time, our technology has been a lifeline. Whether it’s making sure you stay connected to your loved ones or making sure you keep food on the table by working remotely, we’ve all been dependent on our devices. And since many of us entrust Apple with all of our electronic needs, we’re taking a look at the best Apple products available now in the iPhone Hacks Deals Hub.
Earhoox: AirPod Survival Kit
If you’re among the unfortunate souls who can’t seem to keep their AirPods in, the Earhoox: AirPod Survival Kit can help. This kit includes Earhook to make your AirPods fit perfectly, a magnetic strap to keep them together, a protective case to keep them safe and a charging dock to make sure they’re powered up at a moment’s notice. Whether you’ve bought AirPods for the first time, or you just want to give your old AirPods some love, this kit upgrades any set.
If you’re looking for wireless earbuds, the AirPods Pro can’t be beat. These sleek earphones deliver powerful bass thanks to their custom-built high-excursion, low-distortion driver, while simultaneously blocking out the world around you thanks to their Active Noise Cancellation. And most importantly, they’re comfortable thanks to a customizable fit that lets you wear them easily for their entire 5 hour charge.
The Apple Watch makes searching for your phone a thing of the past, letting you stay connected 24/7 straight from your wrist. And the Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain ensures it’s powered up no matter where you are, replacing the typical charging cable and using the microcomputer electronic system to wirelessly charge your Apple Watch. Just place it on the black magnetic charger, which is portable, pocket-size and packed with a built-in 950mAh battery that’s ready to charge any iWatch.
Got multiple Apple products that need charging? Ditch the tangled wires and get the Triple Dock, a wooden magnetic dock that can charge your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods all at once in a sleek and chic place. With two 5ft long MFI-certified lightning cords, a magnet hold for Apple Watch dock and an innovative micro-suction tape technology for one-hand operation, there’s not much more you can hope for in a charging solution.
Whether you’ve got an iPad, iPhone or iPod to charge, it’s good to have a dependable charger on hand made of tangle-resistant cloth fiber to power up all your devices. The 10-Ft Cloth MFi-Certified Lightning cable ensures your Apple product powers up safely and securely, from a wall outlet or your computer’s USB port. And with 10 feet of cord, you’ll have some flexibility to use your devices as they charge, too.
