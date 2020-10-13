This iPhone 11 Case Simultaneously Protects You and Your Phone

During these crazy times, we’re all trying to fight germs in as many ways as possible. So why not outfit your phone in a case that can help protect you against bacteria and viruses? The Aeris Copper Germ-Killing Case for iPhone 11 is designed with a 100% copper coating to help kill germs on one of the germiest surfaces you touch on a daily basis. With a plethora of 5-star reviews, this multitasking phone case is available now in the iPhone Hacks Deals Hub for just $39

Wondering what copper has to do with fighting the pandemic? Studies have shown that copper is naturally anti-pathogenic, killing many of the bacteria and viruses that it comes into contact with. This iPhone 11 case has a copper coating to help ward off germs, while also protecting your phone from daily wear and tear. Aside from being the first phone case designed for a global pandemic, that real copper coating naturally develops an elegant patina as you use it to make it totally unique to you.

Protect your phone and your health simultaneously with this copper coated phone case. Get the Aeris Copper Germ-Killing Case for iPhone 11 in the iPhone Hacks Deals Hub today for $39.