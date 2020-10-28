Video: iPhone 12 Pro Put Through Scratch, Bend, and Fire Durability Test

YouTuber JerryRigEverything has put the iPhone 12 Pro through his rigorous durability test. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro series features a new Ceramic Shield cover glass which Apple claims is 4x durable than before. The phones also come with a new design and it will be interesting to see how reliable it is compared to the previous iPhones.

In the scratch test by JerryRigEverything, the iPhone 12 Pro’s Ceramic Shield glass still scratched pretty easily. On the Mohs hardness scale, the iPhone 12 Pro’s cover glass scratches at level 6 “with deeper grooves at level 7.” That’s actually similar to almost every other smartphone in the market featuring a strengthened cover glass.

The stainless steel edges of the iPhone 12 Pro is hard to scratch compared to other phones which are usually made of softer aluminum. The paint on the chassis, however, does scratch easily. In the bend test, the iPhone 12 Pro survived thanks to its rigid chassis without any issues.

Other drop tests have shown that the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro’s Ceramic Shield glass is more durable than the cover glass on previous iPhones, though it can still scratch easily. It is actually a side-effect of making glass shatter-proof as it makes them softer thereby prone to getting scratched easily. A number of early iPhone 12 owners have also complained about the Ceramic Shield glass scratching easily. The good thing is that the iPhone 12 series features a flat cover glass so you can easily put a screen protector and protect the display from scratches and scuffs. And it is always recommended to use a case to protect it from unintentional drops and accidents.