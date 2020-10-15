Apple is offering the iPhone 12 in five different colors. For a company that was not really known for offering many customization options to customers, this is a welcome change. And unlike its iPhone 12 Pro lineup that’s available in the usual boring colors, Apple offers five different awesome trendy color choices for the iPhone 12. If you have made up your mind about buying the iPhone 12 but are confused about which color to buy, read our guide below.

While five color options for the iPhone 12 might seem like a lot, that’s actually one less than what Apple offered for the iPhone 11. The latter is available in six different colors, while the iPhone 12 is available in only five. The color that has gone missing from the iPhone 12 lineup is yellow which likely did not garner much consumer interest.

iPhone 12 Color Options

Below are the five iPhone 12 color options that Apple offers:

Black

White

(Product)Red

Green

Blue

Another change, when compared to the iPhone 11, is that Apple has replaced the purple color variant with a blue finish.

Which Color iPhone 12 Should You Buy?

Black

This is likely going to be the default color option for most people considering buying the iPhone 12. If you don’t want your iPhone to stand out too much or if you plan on getting a case anyway, get the Black color. It’s understated, sophisticated, and great for working professionals.

White

This is a color that I will not recommend to most iPhone 12 customers. This is because the white iPhone 12 still has a black front giving it a panda-look. If you like the contrast-y look, the iPhone 12 in white is worth buying. Otherwise, it’s best to avoid this finish.

(Product)Red

Want to buy an iPhone 12 and still want to do your bit in saving the world? Then you should get the (PRODUCT)Red iPhone. Not only is this a bold color choice that looks pretty attractive in real life, but Apple also donates proceeds from the sale of its (PRODUCT)RED products to fight AIDS.

Green

Want a color for your iPhone 12 that’s a bit offbeat and fresh? Then green should be your choice. It’s an odd color for sure but a bold one and I’d say it will attract more eyeballs compared to even the red iPhone 12.

Blue

The new design of the iPhone 12 should make it clear to your near and dear ones that you have the newest iPhone. However, if you want to make things a bit more obvious then you should get the iPhone 12 in blue. This is the new color option that Apple has added to its iPhone 12 lineup this year. The color looks pretty attractive and I’d say you should definitely consider it, especially if you were planning on going for black.

Your iPhone 12 Color Choice?

If you want to play it safe, go with the Black option. If you’re tired of the black color, pick white. If you want to stand out and try the best new color for this iPhone, you can’t really go wrong with the blue. If you want something quaint and elegant, go with the Green option.

Which iPhone 12 color do you plan to buy and why? Drop a comment and let us know!