Which Color iPhone 12 Pro Should You Buy – Pacific Blue, Graphite, Gold, or Silver?

Looking to buy the iPhone 12 Pro but confused as to which color you should pick? Apple is offering four different color options for its newest iPhone and all of them look particularly stunning. Here’s a guide to help you decide as to which color iPhone 12 Pro you should buy.

iPhone 12 Pro Color Options

Pacific Blue

Gold

Graphite

Silver

Below are the four iPhone 12 Pro color options that Apple offers:

The Midnight Green color from the iPhone 11 Pro lineup is gone and replaced with the Pacific Blue option. There’s no Space Gray option as well, though the new Graphite finish looks pretty similar.

Which Color iPhone 12 Pro Should You Buy?

Pacific Blue

Replacing the Midnight Green from last year, Pacific Blue is the new color option that Apple has added to its iPhone 12 Pro lineup this year. The new color looks really good especially with the frosted glass back of the iPhone 12 Pro. It gives the phone a very understated yet premium and refined look adn feel that’s other colors cannot match.

Graphite

Don’t get fooled by the different name. The Graphite finish on the iPhone 12 Pro is basically Space Gray from last year’s model. If you prefer your phone in black or a shade of black, Graphite is the option for you this year.

Gold

The iPhone 12 Pro in Gold is a beauty to look at. Compared to the iPhone XS and iPhone 11 Pro, the Gold finish on the iPhone 12 Pro is differnet. It is more subtle, less yellow-ish and looks way more premium. Coupled with the black front, this gives the phone a very classy and premium look — much better than the last two iPhones.

Silver

The Silver color on the iPhone 12 Pro series has more of a white finish. It is extremely bright and if you have missed using a white iPhone all these years, this is the color you should opt for. However, this is not the option I would recommend for most customers since the Silver iPhone continues to have a black front. This gives it a two-tone look which might not be appreciated by everyone.

Do remember that irrespective of which color iPhone 12 Pro you buy, it is strongly recommended that you use a case with it. Only the front of the device is protected by Ceramic Shield, with the rear still using a strengthend glass that can break or get scratched easily.