Xiaomi Mocks Apple for Not Including Charger with New iPhones

Last week Apple launched the much-awaited iPhone 12 series. The latest iPhone 12 is already flying off the shelf, and as always, we do have other companies taking a potshot at Apple.

Apple announced it would stop bundling EarPods and Wall Chargers with new iPhones. This move was met with severe criticism, and companies like Samsung mocked Apple. Now Xiaomi has joined the list with a new video that shows a power adaptor inside the box.

Don't worry, we didn't leave anything out of the box with the #Mi10TPro. pic.twitter.com/ToqIjfVEQX — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) October 14, 2020

Xiaomi’s video shows a person unboxing the Mi 10T smartphone. The next frame reveals a power adaptor inside the box. The video caption read as follows, “Don’t worry, we didn’t leave anything out of the box with the #Mi10TPro.” The Tweet seems to have caught people’s fancy and has more than a million views and 11K retweets. As expected, some people rushed to the rescue of Apple and remarked on its exceptional after-sales support. However, others joined Xiaomi and ridiculed Apple for skipping on chargers.

Our Take

Last week Apple announced it would stop bundling EarPods and wall charger with all its iPhones. Furthermore, the company has changed the packaging of the box. Apple says they did this to save the environment as most of the people already have power adapters. Needless to say, Apple has saved money by ditching the accessories and redesigning the package. Apple is likely to save anything between $30-$40 for every new iPhone sold.

Instead of the charger and EarPods, Apple now bundles USB-C to Lightning cable. There is no doubt this cable will come in handy. However, most of the USB-C wall chargers come with a USB-A port. This means new iPhone users will have to buy a new wall charger due to the USB-C port. This defeats the entire purpose of not bundling a wall charger and saving the environment. Check out our poll on whether Apple removed the charger and EarPods from iPhone 12 for environmental reasons?