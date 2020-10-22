YouTuber Makes a Song Using MagSafe’s Charging Sound on iPhone 12

The latest lineup of smartphones from Apple, the iPhone 12 series debuts the brand’s all-new MagSafe technology. MagSafe is basically a mounting system for accessories that is located on the back panel of these smartphones. It has various magnets and an NFC so that whenever you attach a MagSafe accessory, the magnets inside the phone will align the accessory properly and the NFC will detect the accessory model.

Inside the MagSafe ring, there is a Qi-compatible wireless charging coil, which means that whenever you attach a MagSafe compatible Qi wireless charger to these iPhones, it will perfectly align with the device. Whenever you attach a MagSafe compatible charger to the smartphone, it will attach with a satisfying sound confirming that the accessory has been attached to the phone properly.

And it hasn’t taken creators much time to use MagSafe’s charging sound and make a song out of it. YouTuber Jonathan Morrison and his friends have made a song using the sound that you get by connecting a MagSafe charger to the iPhone. The song doesn’t have a name, yet. The title for the song on YouTube says ‘we made a song out of the iPhone 12 MagSafe sound.’ Have a look at the video below.

The band has uploaded another song on YouTube — Pillow by Wolf (Acoustic) — that is shot on the iPhone 12 Pro, showing you the video recording capabilities of the brand’s new smartphone. This YouTube channel started only a couple of weeks ago and the band has uploaded only three videos (songs) so far but the channel is quickly gaining traction, especially because new iPhones are the talk of the town and songs based on it are something people are interested to watch.