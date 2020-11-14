This 14-inch Apple Silicon MacBook Pro Concept is Definitely Droolworthy

Apple is rumored to announce a new 13-inch MacBook Pro powered by Apple Silicon. The event is titled “One More Thing” and is scheduled for November 10th. A YouTuber named Hacker 34 has created an exciting concept video featuring the upcoming 13-inch MacBook Pro with Apple Silicon.

The best MacBook Pro ever. Introducing the all new ARM MacBook Pro. It starts with an all new design, bezeless massive 14 or 16″ Liquid Retina Display XDR (mini LED), industry leading A14X Bionic chip, ultra fast IO (upto 64GB DDR4 ram and 4TB NVMe SSD), most secure Mac ever with Face ID, new 1080P TrueDepth camera with Animoji, running the latest macOS 11 Big Sur out of the box and even more…”

The MacBook Pro concept reveals a 14-inch mini-LED Liquid Retina display XDR, Apple A14X Bionic chip, and Face ID. Furthermore, the concept envisages narrow bezels and borrows design cues from the current 16-inch MacBook Pro. Apple is expected to unveil MacBook Pro powered by Apple Silicon on November 10. It is rumored that Apple will unveil AirTags and perhaps AirPods Studio. Also, macOS Big Sur will be announced to the general public during the event.

Earlier this year, Apple announced its very own custom chip called Apple Silicon. The chip will be manufactured by TSMC and will offer significant cost benefits for the company. Meanwhile, Intel is stuck with a 10nm manufacturing process as opposed to TSMC’s 5nm in 2020. Apple has tasted success with custom ARM processors on iPhone, iPad and is perhaps trying to do the same with Macs. Lastly, Apple Silicon is also expected to help Apple create a unified app ecosystem across all its devices.