5KPlayer Makes it Easy to AirPlay iPhone 12 to Mac and Windows PCs with High Resolution

Are you planning to AirPlay iPhone 12 display to Windows or Mac for educational or meeting purposes? Windows doesn’t offer any built-in solution to AirPlay iPhone display. Mac does provide a workaround but it’s limited to streaming only. Enter a third-party solution called 5KPlayer that not only allows you to AirPlay iPhone 12 display to Windows and Mac but also offers high-resolution mirroring as well as screen recording and other functions.

5KPlayer can be your perfect video player on Windows and Mac. With 5KPlayer, you can mirror your iPhone 12 to PC or Mac, which is great when you take into account the current situation around the globe. Educators and presenters can use it to stream videos, images from iPhone to desktop. It can be also useful during meetings, gaming, and entertainment purposes. With a single software, you can replace many small utility apps from your PC or Mac.

What is 5KPlayer? Why Should You Download It?

5KPlayer is an ultimate all-in-one video player for your PC or Mac. There are many capable video players trying to get their place on your PC/Mac. What makes 5KPlayer apart is the diverse set of functions it offers over the basic video playback. Let’s glance over major 5KPlayer features.

5KPlayer Features

5KPlayer comes with the following functions:

Built-in AirPlay to mirror iPhone to PC or Mac

Media Player with all format support

Video Editing

Live Radio support

Playlist support

Video downloader from more than 300 websites

DLNA Wireless Streaming

Video to audio converter

How to AirPlay iPhone 12 to Mac and Windows Computer with 5KPlayer

Apple has an integrated AirPlay/Screen Mirroring function to mirror the iPhone 12 display to MacBook. It’s flawless and works hassle-free. But what about those on Windows? There is no official AirPlay support for them. For Mac users as well, 5KPlayer unlocks more possibilities. Using 5KPlayer’s built-in AirPlay feature, you can quickly mirror your iPhone 12’s display to PC or Mac. Follow the steps below to mirror your iPhone display to Windows PC.

Step 1: Download and install 5KPlayer on your Windows PC. (Download Link: 5KPlayer for Mac or PC)

Open 5KPlayer and tap on the AirPlay option.

Step 3: From the AirPlay menu, keep the AirPlay service on.

Step 4: Make sure that the status is running. It will also display a computer name (In my case, it’s MacBook Air)

Step 5: Move to your iPhone and open Control Centre from the top.

Step 6: Long-tap on Screen Mirroring option and it will show 5KPlayer – MacBook Air option.

Step 7: Tap on it and it will mirror the iPhone display to your Windows PC.

You can even record the on-screen content going on the iPhone 12 and save it for later use. The functionality bridges the gap between iPhone and Windows devices with AirPlay support. 5KPlayer also contains the DLNA feature that makes your online streaming experience better and lets you share music and video files between devices.

Media Player With All Format Support

5KPlayer supports all the major video files including MP4, MTS, MKV, VR 360º, H.265/264, AV1, VP8, and VP9. No need to download a separate video player to play a file.

5KPlayer’s latest version 6.4 has improved the display resolution (720/1080 HD, 2K) of screen mirroring. Users can select the iPhone model to change display resolution according to their network speed.

5KPlayer is free to download. It’s available on both Windows and Mac. Download it from the provided link and start using the software.

Convert DVDs for iPhone 12 Using MacX DVD Ripper Pro

If you have saved the video on DVD then you can use MacX DVD Ripper Pro to extract videos from DVD without any data loss. Both beginners and advanced users can work with the default conversion settings, which are fully customizable and suitable according to your needs.

DVD Ripper Pro ensures a super-fast DVD copy experience while guaranteeing the exact 1:1 movie quality of its audio and video streams intact as on the original disc. You can download the software from the link below.

The software is available for both Windows and Mac platforms. It usually retails for $30.

Download Link: MacX DVD Ripper Pro

Go ahead and give 5KPlayer and DVD Ripper Pro a try. While you are at it, do let us know about your favorite function of the software.

: This is a sponsored post. The sponsored posts are not endorsements for the products or services. It helps us to make extra revenue to keep the website running, which you can read for free. Please support our sponsors by using their products.