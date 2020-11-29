AirPods, AirPods Pro Discounted to Their Lowest Ever Price for Cyber Monday 2020

AirPods are easily among the hottest items among consumers for the holiday season this year. Amazon and other retailers have heavily discounted the AirPods and AirPods Pro thereby making them an even better gift item for your loved one this year. For Cyber Monday 2020, the AirPods and AirPods Pro have both been discounted to their lowest prices ever.

AirPods Cyber Monday 2020 Deals

For Cyber Monday, Amazon has dropped the AirPods to its lowest ever price of $109.99. That’s a discount of $49 of its retail price of $159. This is a deal that you should definitely not miss.

If you are looking to buy the AirPods with the wireless charging case, Amazon has discounted it by $59.02 to its lowest ever price of $139.98. The AirPods Pro with wireless charging case usually retails for $199. This is a deal that you are unlikely to get again so make sure to pull the trigger on it as soon as possible.

AirPods Pro Cyber Monday 2020 Deals

While not their lowest, AirPods Pro is also heavily discounted for Cyber Monday. They are currently out of stock on Amazon but B&H has them at a pretty good discount as well.

The AirPods Pro usually retails for $249, though for Cyber Monday, B&H is offering a $50 discount on them meaning you can get it for $199.99.

The above AirPods deals are definitely very good and you should not miss them. These are among the best deals on the AirPods and the AirPods PRo that we have seen this year.

