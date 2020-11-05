Alleged AirPods 3 Photo Leaks, Shows Design Similar to AirPods Pro

Alleged photos of the upper casing of the third-generation AirPods have leaked online. The photo reveals that the upcoming third-gen AirPods will have a design language similar to the existing AirPods Pro, something that rumors have also claimed so far.

Apple is expected to unveil new AirPods and AirPods Pro in March next year. The third-gen AirPods are expected to have a design language similar to the current AirPods Pro featuring shorter stems and replaceable ear tips. The change in design will allow the upcoming AirPods to fit better in one’s ears. However, for cost reasons, the third-gen. AirPods will miss out on active noise-cancellation. The leak also indicates that the third-gen. AirPods will continue to feature an H1 chip and support Always-on ‘Hey Siri’.

While not mentioned in today’s leak, the 2nd gen. AirPods Pro is also expected to get a design overhaul that will see Apple reduce the stem size or get rid of it completely. The battery life of the wearable is also expected to get a boost along with sound quality. A previous report indicated that the design of the upcoming AirPods Pro would be similar to Samsung’s existing Galaxy Buds earphones.

Apple should also announce its first over-ear headphones, the AirPods Studio, alongside the third-gen. AirPods and the second-gen. AirPods Pro sometime in March 2021.

Are you looking forward to the new AirPods? What improvements are you expecting in them? Drop a comment and let us know!