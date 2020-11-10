Alleged AirTag Keychain Carrying Accessory Shown Off in Leaked Photo

Apple is widely expected to announce its Tile-like tracking tags AirTags at its ‘One more thing’ event in less than 24 hours from now. Before that though, an alleged image showing the AirTag keychain has leaked on Twitter.

The image does not really show much, it just shows a simple circular keychain in Saddle Brown with “Designed by Apple in California” written on top of it. Presumably, AirTags should fit inside this keychain in case one wants to tag their car or house keys. There’s no clarity if the image shared by @choco_bit on Twitter is real or not. While the leaker has been accurate with his past leaks, he himself says to take the leaked photos with a pinch of salt since such keychains can be easily made in China.

Potentially AirTag carrying accessory in Saddle Brown. Looks a lot like this previously reported patent, but take it with a bit of salt though since something similar is easily reproducible in China. pic.twitter.com/HHRi2p4Cyu — Fudge (@choco_bit) November 9, 2020

Leaked renders show AirTags as having a circular design with an Apple logo at the front. They will reportedly feature a removable CR2032 coin battery. The tracking tags will work with the U1 Ultra Wideband chip inside the new iPhones to offer precise indoor positioning, with Apple also rumored to make use of AR to make finding lost items easier. The tags will also be able to play a chime so that one can easily find them. They will integrate with the Find My app on your iPhone or iPad. The company is seemingly planning on offering the AirTags in two different sizes.