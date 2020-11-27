Check Out These Amazing Best Black Friday 2020 Deals on TVs, Headphones, and More

It is Black Friday which means that all major retailers are offering some great discounts on some popular consumer electronic items and gadgets like TVs, Bluetooth headphones, cameras, gaming consoles, and more. Check out our roundup of some of the best Black Friday deals on such products below.

Black Friday is generally a good time to buy a TV as they are heavily discounted on Amazon, Best Buy, and other retailers.

Black Friday Deals on TVs

Insignia 32-inch Smart HD TV Fire TV Edition for $99.99 – Deal ($20 off)

HiSense 32-inch Smart LED TV for $129.99 – Deal ($20 off)

Samsung 32-inch FHD Full HD TV for $197.99 – Deal ($80 off)

HiSense 43-inch Roku Smart TV for $199.99 – Deal ($50 off)

Insignia 43-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV Edition for $199.99 – Deal ($100 off)

HiSense 50-inch Roku K UHD Smart TV for $299.87 – Deal ($50 off)

Samsung 32-unch QLED 4K Smart TV for $397.99 – Deal ($100 off)

Samsung 32-inch Frame QLED FHD HDR LED TV for $477.99 – Deal ($122 off)

Hi Sense 40-inch Android Smart TV for $199.99 – Deal ($30 off)

Toshiba 43-inch 4K UHD Fire TV Edition for $209.99 –

($120 off)

Samsung 50-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV with Alexa for $377.99 – Deal ($50 off)

Samsung 55-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV with Alexa for $477.99 – Deal ($22 off)

Samsung 55-inch QLED 4K UHD with Dual LED Quantum Smart HDR for $797.99 – Deal ($202 off)

Samsung 65-inch Curved UHD HDR Smart TV for $677.99 – Deal ($70 off)

LG Series 65″ 4K Smart UHD NanoCell TV for $896.99 – Deal ($303 off)

Black Friday Deals on Bluetooth Headphones and Earphones

Black Friday is a great time to buy Bluetooth headphones as they are usually heavily discounted during this time of the year.

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-ear Headphones for $119 – Deal ($80.95 off)

Bose SoundLink Wireless Headphones II for $159 – Deal ($70 off)

Bose QC 35 II headphones with Alexa for $199 – Deal ($100 off)

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for $339 – Deal ($40 off)

Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds with Alexa for $69.99 – Deal ($50 off)

Jabra Elite 75t Earbuds with ANC for $139.99 – Deal ($40 off)

Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Headphones for $149.99 – Deal ($100 off)

Sony WH1000XM4 for $278 – Deal ($80 off)

Sony WHX1000XM3 for $229.99 – Deal ($120 off)

Sony WHCH510 for $38 – Deal ($21.99)

Sony WHXB700 for $78 – Deal ($52 off)

Sony WHXB900N for $123 – Deal ($125 off)

Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Earphones for $168 – Deal ($61.99)

Black Friday Deals on Amazon Echo and Fire TV Devices

Amazon has also discounted its Echo and Fire TV range of products heavily for Black Friday.

4th gen Echo Dot Smart Speaker for $28.99 – Deal ($21 off)

3rd gen Echo Dot for $18.99 – Deal ($21 off)

Echo Show 8 with Smart Display for $64.99 – Deal ($65 off)

Echo Show 5 for $44.99 – Deal ($45 off)

Echo Studio for $159.99 – Deal ($40 off)

Echo Wall Clock for $23.99 – Deal ($6 off)

Echo Flex for $9.99 – Deal ($15 off)

Echo Auto for $19.99 – Deal ($30 off)

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Remote for $27.99 – Deal ($12 off)

Fire TV 4K Stick with Alexa remote for $29.99 – Deal ($20 off)

Fire TV Cube for $79.99 – Deal ($40 off)

That’s not all though. There are plenty of great deals on various Apple products including iPhones, iPads, AirPods, Apple Watch, and more. You can check out our roundup on them below.

