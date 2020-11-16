Amazon Employees Arrested for Stealing iPhones Worth Over Half a Million Dollars

Theft of the iPhone and other Apple products is not something uncommon. But this time around, the thieves belonged to one of the largest eCommerce companies in the world. Five employees from Amazon ganged and headed an operation to steal iPhones worth 500,000 Euros from a logistics center based out in Spain.

Amazon conducted an internal investigation and got hold of the five employees. The employees switched iPhones from the box to other things. Customers quickly noticed the weight difference as compared to the actual order. Furthermore, Amazon used a hidden camera to expose the operation and caught the employees red-handed.

Interestingly, the employees added newer models like the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro into the orders. This was done by replacing the actual content of the orders in the twelfth hour. The orders were then dispatched to the accomplice. Four of the five employees left Amazon while the other one was arrested while still at work. Amazon has fired all five employees, and they are currently awaiting trial.

The investigation is ongoing, and in all likelihood, Police could arrest more people. The investigating authorities also found out that the employees had removed several IMEI stickers from the box to derail the investigation. It is estimated that iPhones worth nearly half a million Euros have been stolen.

Previously we have seen many instances wherein scammers and thieves steal iPhones or even scam Apple Service centers. The Apple Store has often been a burglary target, and recently, police stumbled upon 55 stolen iPhones from four people in a speeding car.