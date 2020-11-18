Apple’s Internal Document Acknowledges Green Tint/ Flickering issue with iPhone 12 Models

Apple has acknowledged an issue with the iPhone 12 display in an internal document obtained by MacRumors. As per the document, iPhone 12 users face display flickering, green glow, or varied lighting in specific scenarios.

Apple has shared the document with Apple Authorised Service centers. In the document, Apple acknowledges the issue and assures it is investigating the same. Interestingly, Apple has asked technicians not to service such phones and instead ensure it is updated to the latest version. In all likelihood, Apple will fix the problem with an update. It seems like Apple is sure of resolving the issue with a future software update.

Apple Support Communities and other forums are flooding with customer complaints about this new problem. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max customers face the display issue. According to users, the issue occurs when the brightness level is set to 90%. The problem is rampant with iOS 14.1, iOS 14.2 users. Some customers say the flickering issue occurs for a short duration, after which it simply disappears. Apple is yet to release an official statement. That said, we are pretty sure that they are already working on a fix.

Our Take

It is not the first time iPhones have exhibited display tint. iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max suffered from a display tint issue that was subsequently fixed in iOS 13.6.1. Display tint appears whenever hue develops on devices with AMOLED panel. The shade of the tint depends on display brightness. Most of the time, it is fixed via an update and is nothing to worry about.