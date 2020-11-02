Apple Announces ‘One More Thing’ Apple Silicon Mac Event for November 10

Apple today announced that it will be holding an event on November 10 where it will presumably launch new Apple Silicon-based Macs. The company was rumored to hold an event on November 17th, with the event invite going out on November 10th but that does not seem to be the case.

The tagline of the event invite from Apple says “One more thing” which likely refers to new Apple Silicon Macs. This will be Apple’s third event in as many months. Like all other Apple events held this year, the November 10th event will also be live-streamed from Apple Park. The event is scheduled to be live-streamed from 10:00 a.m. PST. Apple had confirmed at WWDC 2020 this year itself that it will be launching Apple Silicon Macs before the end of this year.

Apart from Apple Silicon Macs, Apple could also announce AirTags at the event. The Tile-like tracker tags have been in development for a long time at the company and were initially rumored to launch last year itself. The event should also see Apple release the final version of macOS Big Sur to the public.

The event is likely going to be only around an hour-long as Apple will only have new Macs and possibly AirTags to show at the event. Apple’s over-ear headphones AirPods Studio were also rumored to launch this year but recent leaks point to their launch being delayed until March next year.