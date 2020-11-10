Apple Announces new M1 Mac mini with 3x Faster CPU, 6x Faster GPU

Alongside the new M1 MacBook Air, Apple has also refreshed the Mac mini with its M1 Apple Silicon chip.

The 8c-core CPU inside the M1 Mac mini allows it to offer up to 3x more CPU performance than the previous quad-core Mac mini. The 8-core M1 GPU offers up to a 6x performance boost that allows it to run heavy apps and games more smoothly. Apple claims the new M1 Mac mini is 5x times faster than the top-selling desktop PC. It also offers up to 15x faster Machine Learning performance thereby greatly improving ML-based tasks.

The new Mac mini can be configured with up to 2TB of SSD storage and 16GB RAM. The Mac mini features an active cooling system thereby allowing it to offer better sustained performance. Below are some performance claims made by Apple for the M1 Mac mini:

Compile code in Xcode up to 3x faster.

Play a graphics-intensive game like “Shadow of the Tomb Raider” with up to 4x higher frame rates.

Render a complex timeline in Final Cut Pro up to 6x faster.

Take music production to new levels by using up to 3x as many real-time plug-ins in Logic Pro.

Magically increase the resolution of a photo in Pixelmator Pro up to 15x faster.

Utilize ML frameworks like TensorFlow or Create ML, now accelerated by the M1 chip.

Other notable improvements for the M1 Mac mini include support for Pro Display XDR in full 6K resolution, Wi-Fi 6, Secure Enclave for best-in-class security, and more. The M1 Mac mini can be configured with up to 16GB RAM and 2TB of storage.

The new Mac mini features two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 support, HDMI 2.0 port, Ethernet, and more. Surprisingly, despite the performance improvements, Apple has reduced the price of the Mac mini by $100. It now starts at $699 instead of $799.