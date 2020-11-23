Apple’s Black Friday Shopping Event Offers Up to $150 Gift Card With iPad Pro, Macs, More

For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Apple is offering eligible customers Apple Gift cards of up to $150 that can be used towards their next purchase.

Depending on which Apple product you buy, Apple will give you either a $25, $50, $100, or $150 gift card. The list of eligible products does not include any of Apple’s latest products including the iPhone 12 series, Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, and iPad Air. Refurbished products are also not eligible for this offer.

Apple’s four-day shopping event starts on Black Friday, November 27 and lasts through November 30, Cyber Monday. The offer is only available for customers in the United States for now.

Below is the gift card value that customers will get depending on the product they purchase:

iPhone SE, iPhone 11, and iPhone XR – $50 Apple Gift Card

Apple Watch Series 3 – $25 Apple Gift Card

AirPods and AirPods Pro – $25 Apple Gift Card

iPad Pro and iPad mini – Up to $100 Apple Gift Card

Mac – Up to $150 Apple Gift Card with 16-inch MacBook Pro and 21.5-inch iMac

Mac – Up to $50 Apple Gift Card with 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air

HomePod – $100 Apple Gift Card

Beats headphones – $50 Apple Gift Card

In addition to the gift card, customers can also trade-in their existing Apple products for more discount. They can also get 3% Daily Cash if they shop using the Apple Card.

Apple’s deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday are not really that good as other retailers will offer far higher discounts on MacBooks, Apple Watch, and other products. However, Apple is offering an extended return time om its products for the holiday season until early next year which could come in handy for a lot of customers.

