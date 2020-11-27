PSA: Three-Month Free Trial of Apple News+ Available This Weekend Only

You’ll get: • World-class journalism from sources you trust • Full magazine issues, cover to cover • The week’s best audio stories, hand-picked and expertly narrated, on your iPhone

Once the trial period ends, you will be automatically billed for $9.99 per month in the United States or $12.99 per month in Canada unless you cancel it. Meanwhile, the subscription will cost £9.99 in the UK and A$14.99 in Australia.

Apple did provide this offer during last year’s Black Friday weekend, though the service has continued to struggle to get subscribers, with publishers disappointed at the result they’re receiving.

Apple News+ is a news subscription service from Apple when they announced it at an event in March of 2019. It allows you to enjoy reading through hundreds of magazines and newspapers. It also comes with offline mode: download a magazine or save a recommended article to read on the go. Like other Apple services, Family Sharing is included, which grants access to up to six family members. The service also comes with Audio Stories, so you can simply listen to the news stories without reading them.

