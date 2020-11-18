Apple Will Pay $113 Million to Settle Investigation Into iPhone ‘Batterygate’ Issue

In 2016, it came to light that Apple is throttling the performance of iPhones to preserve the battery life of its mobiles in order to cope up with the battery life degradation over time. People all over the world criticised the Cupertino-based tech giant for withholding this information. People accused that the slow performance of iPhones forced them to upgrade to a newer iPhone, which was an unethical move to boost the company’s sales.

When this issue was discovered, a class-action lawsuit was filed against Apple. A total of 34 states and the District of Columbia were investigating the iPhone-maker for unfair and deceptive acts and practices. Earlier this year, Apple agreed to pay $500 million directly to customers ($25 for each affected iPhone) to settle the lawsuit.

However, those $500 million were just to settle the loss of customers. These states and the District of Columbia also wanted Apple to pay a fine for its misdoing. Well, that day has come. Today, Apple has agreed to pay $113 million fine to settle the lawsuit. From $113 million, $5 million will go to Arizona and the rest of the money will be divided between the rest of the states.

According to the state of Arizona, Apple’s decision to throttle the performance of iPhones made people think that the “only way to get improved performance was to purchase a newer-model iPhone from Apple.”

“Big Tech must stop manipulating consumers and tell them the whole truth about their practices and products. I’m committed to holding these goliath technology companies to account if they conceal the truth from their users,” said Attorney General Mark Brnovich in a statement.

This decision or rather scandal where Apple limits the performance of iPhone to preserve battery life is also known as Batterygate. Since the issue has been discovered, Apple has made changes to iOS, which allows user to remove the performance throttling in exchange for a lower battery backup. iOS now also shows the battery health to make it easier for users to determine how well is their phone’s battery holding up.