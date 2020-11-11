Apple Releases 2020 Holiday Gift Guide, Extends Product Return Window

Apple has released its 2020 holiday gift guide for the United States, Australia, and some other countries. The company has released its holiday gift guide a bit earlier than usual this year.

The tagline for this year’s holiday gift guide is ‘Give something wonderful,’ with Apple recommending the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone SE, and more in the guide. To go along with the holiday gift guide, Apple has also extended its product return time in the United States until January 8, 2021. This means if you order a gift for your loved ones during the holiday season, you will have time until early January to return it in case it has issues or if they don’t like it. This extended return window is applicable for products purchased from Apple’s Online Store and received between November 10 and December 25, 2020.

Apple also has a bold banner at the top of its holiday gift guide page informing customers to get their orders in early so that they get their gifts in time for the holidays.

Apple’s gift guide is nothing but the company promoting its own products and accessories. It does not provide any kind of discount on its products, though it does highlight the 3% cashback on Apple Card. If you are indeed looking to buy an Apple product for this holiday season, your best option is to actually wait until Black Friday and Cyber Monday as other retailers like Amazon and B&H are expected to offer a better deal on them.

➤ Apple Holiday Gift Guide